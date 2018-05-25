National Institute of Technology, Warangal gets new registrar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S Goverdhan Rao, Director(P&A), Department of Atomic Energy, assumed the charge of registrar at National Institute of Technology, Warangal on Thursday.

Rao has worked in different units of the DAE, including Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hyderabad and Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. He also held the charge of Internal Financial Adviser and Vigilance Officer in Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam.