Citizens should work with government to make Hyderabad truly global: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Citizens should work with the government to make Hyderabad truly a global city, minister KT Rama Rao said on Friday. Apart from creating international facilities, provision of basic facilities is essential for this, he said. The minister also said his government was spending huge funds to strengthen existing infrastructure and taking up new infrastructure projects.

KT Rama Rao along with Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, GHMC Commissioner B.Janardhan Reddy and representatives from various RWAs participated in ‘’Mana Nagaram’’ (Town Hall meeting) Programme at Nizampet in Kukatpally on Friday.

Interacting with the local residents, he said that Mana Nagaram is aimed at addressing civic issues at divisional level and involving the local community in developmental works. Minister said that the government was planning to purchase 500 electric buses to address the pollution problem in the city. The traditional diesel buses would be phased out over a period of time. This helped GHMC in bagging as best capital city in India in “Best Solid Waste Management” announced by the Central Government’s Swachh Survekshan 2018 recently.

Octagenarian woman steals the show

Seshanavaratnam (85), who took the trouble of attending the meeting owing to her old age, returned home with a smile on her face. KT Rama Rao helped her to the dais, sat down with her and gave her a patient hearing. He immediately directed the Zonal Commissioner, Harichandana, to personally look into her issue and address it as soon as possible.

Later, he instructed his crew to drop the elderly woman at her home in a vehicle. The elderly woman, along with her family, is living at MIG 62/4 in KPHB Colony.She complained about the danger posed by the huge kitchen that a restaurant has been operating near exactly below their house. Besides, because of old age, she could not bear the heat generated by the kitchen.