Congress appoints Hyderabad unit president after two years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost 26 months after Danam Nagender resigned as Greater Hyderabad Congress president after the party’s rout in GHMC polls, the AICC finally appointed Anjan Kumar Yadav, former MP, as the city unit president. With elections to State Legislative Assembly due next year, the Congress is now focused on Telangana and appointed presidents for the district units, including GHMC, on Friday.

“AICC president Rahul Gandhi has appointed presidents for 13 District Congress Committees in Telangana,” AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot announced on Friday. The significant development is appointing a party president for GHMC. The Congress tasted the worst-ever defeat in GHMC elections held in February 2016. Immediately after that, the then GHMC Congress president Danam Nagender resigned. Danam even praised the TRS party and their leaders for the stupendous victory in the GHMC elections.

Congress, which is aiming to regain power in Telangana, is focussing on the GHMC as it has a large number of people with Andhra origin. Rumour mills had it that Anjan Kumar Yadav would join the TRS. But, he chose to continue in the Congress and he has now been rewarded with the post of city Congress chief.