Home Cities Hyderabad

Congress appoints Hyderabad unit president after two years

Congress, which is aiming to regain power in Telangana, is focussing on the GHMC as it has a large number of people with Andhra origin.

Published: 26th May 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost 26 months after Danam Nagender resigned as Greater Hyderabad Congress president after the party’s rout in GHMC polls, the AICC finally appointed Anjan Kumar Yadav, former MP, as the city unit president. With elections to State Legislative Assembly due next year, the Congress is now focused on Telangana and appointed presidents for the district units, including GHMC, on Friday.

 “AICC president Rahul Gandhi has appointed presidents for 13 District Congress Committees in Telangana,” AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot announced on Friday.  The significant development is appointing a party president for GHMC. The Congress tasted the worst-ever defeat in GHMC elections held in February 2016. Immediately after that, the then GHMC Congress president Danam Nagender resigned. Danam even praised the TRS party and their leaders for the stupendous victory in the GHMC elections.

Congress, which is aiming to regain power in Telangana, is focussing on the GHMC as it has a large number of people with Andhra origin. Rumour mills had it that Anjan Kumar Yadav would join the TRS. But, he chose to continue in the Congress and he has now been rewarded with the post of city Congress chief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Greater Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch