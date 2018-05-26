Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: LMA gathers data to make a case for itself

The drill, sources said, will help the local Army officials in putting up a strong case for itself before the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Published: 26th May 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a day when the Express reported how the Indian Army’s southern command had taken objection to opening of all Cantonment roads in Secunderabad and sought a review, the local Army officials seem to have got down to the task of building a case for itself.

The Army officials have deputed jawans to make note of the number of vehicles that are plying on these roads, the timings when the traffic movement is at its peak, the type of vehicles — all of which will come in handy when they submit their report to the SCB president (who is a representative of the Army) and vice president (an elected member) on June 22.

The drill, sources said, will help the local Army officials in putting up a strong case for itself before the Ministry of Defence (MoD). They are expected to highlight the threat perception the areas would face if all roads are thrown open.Assessing a possible threat perception, traffic handling capacity, freedom of defence vehicular movement, movement of troops, training activities are all being documented, based on which the Army will seek a permanent closure of the roads.

The order had, however, exempted the BB Cantt in Srinagar, Jammu Cantt, Delhi Cantt and Cannanore Cantt. Another provision in the same order gives scope for the LMA to close down the road in the wake of emergency situation arising out of intelligence inputs, on prior verbal orders of Vice Chief of the Army Staff. The LMA in such a case has to follow it up seeking a verbal approval from VCOAS within six hours. An intimation to the DEO/CEO of cantonment has to be given in writing within 2 hours, the order copy reads. This road closure order, however, has to be reviewed daily till it is opened.“Of 25 roads in cantt, only 11 are open. Civilians are facing problems,” said CS Chandrasekhar, spokesperson of federation of north-eastern colonies of Secunderabad.

