Home Cities Hyderabad

Nipah Virus case: Tourists disown God’s own country

While some make last minute cancellations, other ring up travel agents with queries on how safe it is to travel to Kerala

Published: 26th May 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Isolation wards set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad amid Nipah Virus scare | vinay madapu

By Rajitha S
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis now seem to be sceptical in going ahead with their holiday plans in the God’s own country Kerala, thanks to the Nipah Virus scare. While some of them have made last-minute cancellations fearing carrying the virus back home, just like the two persons from the city who returned from Kerala infected, there are others who are ringing up travel agents and flooding them with queries whether it is safe to travel to Kerala now. Adding to this, WhatsApp messages in circulation are making many re-think their travel plans to Kerala.

Abhishek Chatterjee, an IT employee who planned a five-day, four-night trip to central and south Kerala, including Wayanad, along with his family, decided to cancel it as soon as he read about the suspected cases in the city. “I planned to go with my children in the first week of June, but I cancelled the plan on Friday. I don’t want to take any chances. I am still contemplating if we should plan another trip, or just stay back in the city,” he said.

Same is the case of Prashant Jain, who was looking forward for a short trip to the God’s own country. “It is not as if we would end up contracting the Virus merely by visiting Kerala. But why take chances? I am now headed to Goa,’’ said Jain, a businessman and a resident of Jubilee Hills. With the symptoms being as common cough, cold and fever, the level of panic among people have gone up, said Chatterjee. Even ardent travellers among my colleagues have decided to keep away from Kerala for a while, he added.
On the other hand, several travel agents in the city are receiving a inquiries regarding a stay in Kerala. In case of those planning to travel to north Kerala, the travel agents are generally asking the travellers to put their plans on hold for the time being. Nipah broke in Kozhikode and the closest tourist destination from there is Wayanad.

Travel Planners, a city-based agency, has received only two cancellations in the past three to four days. “Since the other places in Southern part of Kerala including Thekkady, Munnar and Alleppey are much more popular, the bookings there are the same,” said PG Ganesh, from the agency.

Keralatravels.com, an exclusive agency that operates from Kerala, has advised those calling them to hold their plans. “We are asking them to hold on and have offered a couple of them to postpone prior bookings to North Kerala tourist sites. The rest of the plans are going on as usual,” informed the agent. On an average, Kerala Travels receives around 10 inquiries per day, the agent added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabadis Nipah Virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch