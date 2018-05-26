Nipah virus case: Two samples from Hyderabad test negative

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The test samples of two suspected Nipah cases from Hyderabad which were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune have tested negative for Nipah virus.

One of them, who is a software engineer suffered from running nose, fever and had travel history to Kerala. Another patient suffered from encephalitis but did not cross Hyderabad limits.Health department officials said that they sent the samples for tests to National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune.

“The test reports of both the patients were tested negative for Nipah virus. There are no more suspected cases in Telangana,” said Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education (DME).