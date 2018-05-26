Home Cities Hyderabad

Nipah virus case: Two samples from Hyderabad test negative

The test samples of two suspected Nipah cases from Hyderabad which were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune have tested negative for Nipah virus.

By Express News Service

One of them, who is a software engineer suffered from running nose, fever and had travel history to Kerala. Another patient suffered from encephalitis but did not cross Hyderabad limits.Health department officials said that they sent the samples for tests to  National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune.

“The test reports of both the patients were tested negative for Nipah virus. There are no more suspected cases in Telangana,” said Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education (DME).

