Home Cities Hyderabad

11 killed as four vehicles collide near Siddipet in Hyderabad

 Eleven people died, and 20 others were injured in a major road accident involving four vehicles on Saturday evening on Rajiv Rahadari near Pragnapur in Siddipet district. 

Published: 27th May 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Eleven people died, and 20 others were injured in a major road accident involving four vehicles on Saturday evening on Rajiv Rahadari near Pragnapur in Siddipet district.  The severely injured have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. According to police, the mishap occurred when an over-speeding RTC bus from Hyderabad to Mancherial hit a lorry from behind at Rimmannaguda village of Gajwel mandal.  

The lorry flung to the other side over the road divider and hit a Qualis which in turn rammed another  lorry coming in the opposite lane. The impact was so high that the Qualis, which was caught between the two lorries, was reduced to a mangled metal. Six occupants of the Qualis died on the spot and another child was severely injured. 

The deceased are the family members of a scribe working for a Telugu daily in Jinnaram village of Sangareddy district. The family was returning home after visiting Komaravelli Mallanna temple in Siddipet district, police said. Another three people were killed after the RTC bus overturned after hitting the lorry, while 19 others were injured.  CM KCR expressed shock over the accident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale