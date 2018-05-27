11 killed as four vehicles collide near Siddipet in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Eleven people died, and 20 others were injured in a major road accident involving four vehicles on Saturday evening on Rajiv Rahadari near Pragnapur in Siddipet district. The severely injured have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. According to police, the mishap occurred when an over-speeding RTC bus from Hyderabad to Mancherial hit a lorry from behind at Rimmannaguda village of Gajwel mandal.

The lorry flung to the other side over the road divider and hit a Qualis which in turn rammed another lorry coming in the opposite lane. The impact was so high that the Qualis, which was caught between the two lorries, was reduced to a mangled metal. Six occupants of the Qualis died on the spot and another child was severely injured.

The deceased are the family members of a scribe working for a Telugu daily in Jinnaram village of Sangareddy district. The family was returning home after visiting Komaravelli Mallanna temple in Siddipet district, police said. Another three people were killed after the RTC bus overturned after hitting the lorry, while 19 others were injured. CM KCR expressed shock over the accident.