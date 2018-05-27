Home Cities Hyderabad

Caretaker hired via online agency kills woman, flees with valuables in Hyderabad

 Police on Saturday arrested the caretaker and his partner on charges of murdering a 66-year-old woman employer in Trimulgherry. The arrested are Niradi Arun and Macharla Saraswathi. 

Published: 27th May 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Saturday arrested the caretaker and his partner on charges of murdering a 66-year-old woman employer in Trimulgherry. The arrested are Niradi Arun and Macharla Saraswathi. Arun was out on bail in an earlier murder case. Employing a servant through an online agency has proved fatal for a family living in Trimulgherry. On Saturday, police said that the servant along with his partner killed the 66-year-old woman, who employed him to take care of her bed-ridden husband.

G Sulochana (66) and her husband G Kantha Rao, used to live in an apartment at Trimulgherry, while her son and daughter-in-law had been living in Shaikpet. As Kantha Rao was paralytic, Sulochana and her son wanted to hire a person to take his care and approached Sudha Home Care Services. On May 7, Arun joined as a caretaker and used to stay in his employer’s house. He noticed that Sulochana had kept gold ornaments and cash in the house, and hatched a plan to steal them. He shared the plan with his partner Macharla Saraswathi (30), who lives in Metraspally village in Nizamabad district. The duo planned the murder, executed it and left with valuables. 

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “Soon after the murder, the caretaker went missing. His role was suspected in the case and on verifying the footage, he was seen leaving the apartment along with a woman. Rajamani, mother of the accused, who was in possession of the gold is also arrested in the case, and gold ornaments weighing six tolas, 10 tolas of silver, `5,200 cash & six mobile phones were seized.”

‘Agency did not even collect details of accused’
Sudha Home Care Services has failed to do the background check of Arun, who had approached them seeking assistance for a job. “During probe, it is found that the agency did not even collect the mobile number and other details of Arun. He had been to the agency a couple of times and when Sulochana’s family contacted the agency, they introduced him to the family. The agency failed 
in doing the background check. After verifying the legal process, necessary action will be taken on the agency,” said commissioner Anjani Kumar. 

