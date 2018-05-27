Housewife murder case: Four arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the sensational case of the murder of a housewife where her body was packed and dumped near the Dabeerpura railway station, the police arrested four persons including the mother and three brothers of the deceased, while the prime accused and husband of the deceased woman has fled to Dubai.The probe revealed that the woman was killed by her husband who suspected her fidelity. She was stabbed multiple times to the death, said the police.

The body of Zeba Naaz (30) was found packed in a bag sealed with tape was recovered in the wee hours of May 20 at Dabeerpura. The woman’s mother had lodged a complaint with the police suspecting her son-in-law Akbar Ali Khan alias Hyder (33). Zeba and Akbar were married since 2010, and had three children. However, soon after the marriage, Zeba was living with her parents at King Koti. Akbar who was working in Dubai used to visit his wife whenever he came to the city.On May 19, Akbar came to the city to attend the festival and took Zeba to his house in Farathnagar.

Reportedly, upon being insisted by his mother Mahboobunnisa Begum, he allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her with a knife. With the help of his brothers, he packed the body and dumped it near the railway station. South zone DCP V Satyanarayana said “Akbar left to Dubai after killing his wife while his mother and other brothers cleaned the house and erased the evidence,” the DCP said that the four accused have been arrested while efforts are on to catch Akbar.