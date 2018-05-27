Hyderabad: Escaped juveniles’ Goa trip ends in police lock-up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was Goa calling for some of the juveniles who escaped from the Observatory Home for Juveniles at Saidabad. However, luck ran out just three weeks after their escape when police finally nabbed them from Attapur. Their roller coaster ride, once out of the state home, started when they stole three bikes, burgled four homes in Gachibowli, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills. They then mortgaged the gold with a woman in Dhoolpet and boarded a bus to Goa. Spending five days in Goa, and emptying pockets by visiting massage parlours and pubs, they returned back to the city on May 20. Five days later, the police caught the trio at Rajendranagar on Friday evening, just before they were about to burgle another home in Attapur.

When the 12 boys managed to escape from Saidabad state home on May 7, they split into groups and had their own plans. While one of them returned to the home on the same day, four others came back to the home the following day. Meanwhile, one group successfully reached Goa.

According to Cyberabad police, the group of five boys headed by Bijanamaina Raghu, who turned major after escaping from the home, had stolen a bike parked at the home. When the vehicle stopped after travelling some distance, they abandoned it and stole another bike. The five went to Karwan on that bike and stole another bike from there to go to Golconda Fort and stayed in the fort’s neighbourhood. In the morning four of them went to Gandipet while another went to his parents and surrendered at the Observatory Home.

The four juveniles then went to Gowlidoddi in Gachibowli and burgled a house on that night. The next morning, with the help of the mother of the juvenile boy who surrendered at the home, they mortgaged the stolen gold at Muthoot Finance in Marredpally for `86,500 and gave `10,000 from it to the boy’s mother as commission.

In the meantime, another boy identified as Naresh, who joined the group, ran away with `50,000 without informing his friends. With the remaining `26,500, they purchased clothes and spent it on booze. The next day (May 9), the four juvenile boys went to Kukatpally and attempted to burgle a house but their efforts were foiled by locals, and one among them was caught later by the Jeedimetla police following the alert. Raghu and the other two juveniles did not stop at that and burgled two more houses at Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar on May 11, and stole gold ornaments and watches from there, police said. “One of the juvenile boys has a paramour in Dhoolpet. She mortgaged the stolen gold and gave the boys `50,000, with which they went to Goa to have fun on May 14.

They boozed and had body massages and returned to the city on the morning of May 20, empty handed. When they again tried to burgle a house at Attapur on Friday (May 25), the police team in mufty caught the trio and also S Nandini, paramour of the juvenile and recovered some property,” said the Cyberabad police.