Hyderabad: Hafeezpet turns into hub of construction debris 

From community parks, empty plots to road margins, Hafeezpet will undoubtedly reckon as a hub of construction debris.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Debris dumped along the roadside between Hitec City MMTS Station and Hafeezpet | Vinay Madapu

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From community parks, empty plots to road margins, Hafeezpet will undoubtedly reckon as a hub of construction debris. The ward, dotted with skyrise buildings, villas, gated communities and colonies, is plagued with ‘illegal’ dumping of debris. Take for instance the GHMC park at Mythri Nagar in Phase-3. Instead of grass or mud, the park is carpeted with construction debris all through the area making it impossible for the locals to use it. The debris raised the dust levels in the area thereby reducing the air quality, besides becoming a safe haven for snakes and rodents. Huda Colony, Mythri Nagar Phases 2 and 3, RTC Colony, Saptagiri Nagar, Sainath Nagar Colony and Hafeezpet are most affected by dust pollution with the GHMC remaining blind to the menace. 

Another park in Huda Colony has lost its place for recreation for two years now. “We pooled in money, installed a light tower and laid a badminton court. But two years after the corporation built a small Rythu Bazat, the park is no longer accessible as the building was shut. Our children are forced to play on the roads,” said K Ramakrishna.  “Action will be taken against those dumping debris illegally,” promised the corporator. 

Even though a majority of roads in the ward have been re-carpeted with bitumin and are well-maintained, a 2-km-long road between KPHB and Hafeezpet lies in ruins and has remained unfit for several years for commuting. The artillery road, which allows a detour during peak hours and important for traffic flowing from Chandanagar, Hafeezpet, KPHB and Miyapur to Hitec City, is not serviceable, said Abhijeet Sinha, representative of Mahindra Ashwitha Welfare Association. It is prone to accidents. Besides, there are no street lights functional on the stretch, he added.

“We demanded a pathway around Mallaiah Kunta but it fell on deaf ears. With no cleaning of the lake, mosquito breeding and unbearable stench have become inevitable,” said L Srinivas Chary, resident of RTC Colony. 

Hafeezpet

