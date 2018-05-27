Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board: Apartments neglect sewage treatment

There are as many as 250 residential apartments in the city where mini STPs were installed to treat the generated sewage in their premises and utilise the treated water for non-domestic purposes.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC workers demolishing the structure of the restaurant on Saturday | Express

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost all the residential apartments having about 100 units(households) each in Greater Hyderabad limits are letting out the generated sewage directly into the sewerage network system maintained by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) instead of treating the sewage water through mini Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) installed in their premises.

There are as many as 250 residential apartments in the city where mini STPs were installed to treat the generated sewage in their premises and utilise the treated water for non-domestic purposes, however these apartments are letting out the sewage waste directly into HMWS&SB sewerage network which is unauthorised.

As per the instruction of the MAUD Minister, K T Rama Rao during the Mana Nagaram programme yesterday, special teams will be formed consisting of officials from GHMC and HMWS&SB which will inspect all the 250 residential apartments where mini STPs have been installed. It is learnt that due to high maintenance cost and frequent repairs to the mini STPs, majority of these STPs turned defunct and indirectly letting the liquid waste into the sewerage network. This was leading to pressure on the sewage network leading to blockages  of sewer lines and over flows.GHMC Chief City Planner, S Devender Reddy said that State Government is keen to see that mini STPs established by residential apartments are in usage so that they relieve pressure on the sewage network.

GHMC bans all road cutting  Hyderabad: All road cutting works that are in progress have been stopped with immediate effect from Saturday in view of the monsoon and all the roads have to be restored on priority basis in public interest. GHMC commissioner  Janardhan Reddy issued instructions to the officials to ensure that all the road cutting works that are in progress have to be stopped until October 15. The ban will continue unless lifted by a specific order from the Commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Sewerage Treatment Plants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale