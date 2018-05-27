Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board: Apartments neglect sewage treatment

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost all the residential apartments having about 100 units(households) each in Greater Hyderabad limits are letting out the generated sewage directly into the sewerage network system maintained by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) instead of treating the sewage water through mini Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) installed in their premises.

There are as many as 250 residential apartments in the city where mini STPs were installed to treat the generated sewage in their premises and utilise the treated water for non-domestic purposes, however these apartments are letting out the sewage waste directly into HMWS&SB sewerage network which is unauthorised.

As per the instruction of the MAUD Minister, K T Rama Rao during the Mana Nagaram programme yesterday, special teams will be formed consisting of officials from GHMC and HMWS&SB which will inspect all the 250 residential apartments where mini STPs have been installed. It is learnt that due to high maintenance cost and frequent repairs to the mini STPs, majority of these STPs turned defunct and indirectly letting the liquid waste into the sewerage network. This was leading to pressure on the sewage network leading to blockages of sewer lines and over flows.GHMC Chief City Planner, S Devender Reddy said that State Government is keen to see that mini STPs established by residential apartments are in usage so that they relieve pressure on the sewage network.

GHMC bans all road cutting Hyderabad: All road cutting works that are in progress have been stopped with immediate effect from Saturday in view of the monsoon and all the roads have to be restored on priority basis in public interest. GHMC commissioner Janardhan Reddy issued instructions to the officials to ensure that all the road cutting works that are in progress have to be stopped until October 15. The ban will continue unless lifted by a specific order from the Commissioner.