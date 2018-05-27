Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao hears out pleas of TRS Khammam corporators 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Dispute between the mayor and commissioner, and the ruling party corporators of Khammam reached Hyderabad. On Saturday, of the 46 corporators of TRS, 18 met minister KT Rama Rao and complained against Mayor G Papalal and commissioner Sandeep Kumar Jha.

The Corporators said the Mayor was not coordinating with them and taking unilateral decisions along with the commissioner. KTR reportedly assured the corporators that he would take up the issue with KCR.As per information, the main reason behind the corporators’ complaint against the mayor-commissioner duo was that the commissioner was not allowing corporators’ recommendations.