Adah ki Adah

HYDERABAD:One day she stuns people with her bold red hair look, another day with her smokey eye. Adah Sharma, the actress popular both up and below the Vindhya mountains has got her fashion game going strong.

At the recent appearance at the GQ best dressed, Adah redefined eye makeup and how. In a dark purple slip gown, she stunned the red carpet.

The actress pulls of risqué eye makeup like a boss. “”I did my makeup all by myself and painted the venitian mask on my eye., “she says.

With her look trending on social media, the actress had posted a video saying she will share a tutorial of the look soon.

"I thought GQ best dressed would be the right place to do something like this. I mean what is being well dressed if not taking risks ? Everyone knows my love for painting , and this time I decided to paint " I ." I'm so glad people are loving the look ! I should have taken a video of me doing it , but I will soon, " Adah shares.

