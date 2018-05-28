Home Cities Hyderabad

Front-runner of future tech

A ten-day Faculty Development Programmes (FDP) on '5G & IoT' and 'Machine Learning' have inaugurated by Pro Vice-Chancellor of GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad Prof N Siva Prasad on Monday alo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A ten-day Faculty Development Programmes (FDP) on '5G & IoT' and 'Machine Learning' have inaugurated by Pro Vice-Chancellor of GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad Prof N Siva Prasad on Monday along with Dr RBV Subramanyam, Co-Chair, E&ICT Academy and Co-ordinator for Machine Learning, NIT Warangal, Prof Ravi Kishore Kodali, Associate Professor, Co-ordinator for 5G and IoT and Prof. MV Raghunath, Professor, Department of ECE, NIT Warangal.

Department of ECE and CSE, GITAM School of Technology have been organising the FDPs in association with "Electronics & ICT Academy" which is being set up at NIT Warangal with financial assistance from MeitY, Govt of India.

"Continuous learning is a process of life, pinnacle of the attitude and vision of the universe. The day we stop learning new things professionally and personally, literally, it would be the end of life", GITAM Pro V-C opined in his inaugural speech.

"There is an ongoing convergence of four key technologies that are poised to transform the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) ecosystem. Those technologies are Fifth Generation (5G) cellular, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT). Each of these technologies will have a huge impact in their own right, both on ICT as well as on all major industry verticals that depend on telecom and IT services. However, the combination of these technologies is poised to create opportunities to significantly enhance user experiences for communications, applications, digital content, and commerce", Dr RBV Subramanyam said.

GITAM Resident Director DVVSR Varma, School of Technology Principal Prof Ch Sanjay, HoDs Prof K Manjunathachari and Prof S Phanikumar also took part in the inaugural ceremony.

