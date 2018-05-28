Lowcost bio-degradable Rakshak sanitary pads now in city

Home Cities Hyderabad

Published: 28th May 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Rumana Sinha Sehgal, CEO & Founder, Serendipity, Mrs. Worldwide India, in association with Vyomini Social Enterprise, Launched “ Rakshak “ , low cost biodegradable Sanitary pad to commemorate the International Menstrual Hygiene Day , 28th May 2018. "'Rakshak"" is also hugely supported under the flagship of”Make In India and Swachh Bharat”

Supported by the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE) and COWE-Telangana Chapter. COWE's prime focus has always been building and supporting Entrepreneurs across India and with an initiative like this, it hopes to further the cause by supporting women build businesses by helping them establish manufacturing units and also provide guidance and help to procure financial assistance via loans through banks. On the occasion Rumana stated that "International Menstruation Day is a celebration of Womanhood and its only when you challenge the change will one be able to change the challenge and this initiative is a primary step to bring about the same by empowering women through "Rakshak". Both Ms. Rumana Sinha Sehgal - CEO & Founder, Serendipity, and Ms Prachi Kaushik- CEO & MD, Vyomini are Social Entrepreneurs and have been driven towards several social cause based initiatives across the nation and have brought several laurels Nationally and Internationally in the capacity of their work as first generation Entrepreneurs in India.

