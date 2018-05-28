Home Cities Hyderabad

Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy dragged into ‘frivolous’ consumer case

Politicians, lawyers & 3 dignitaries among 116 respondents named by petitioner.

Published: 28th May 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange petition filed by a consumer before a consumer court over disconnection of power supply to a home, the petitioner named none less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the leader of the opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as respondents though they were in no way connected with the case. 

The complainant, who moved the AP State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeking a review of the judgment given by a district forum, named a staggering number of 116 respondents who included advocates, politicians and the complainant’s own family members apart from the three dignitaries. Dismissing the petition, the commission said, “We are surprised to notice that the petitioner has proposed the names of  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu and the president of YSR Congress Party also as respondents.

We fail to understand as to how these dignitaries are connected with the complaint. Our wisdom has failed us to think that the prime minister of this country or the chief minister of the state gave bribes in order to harm this God-forsaken person.” Dismissing the petition, the commission ordered the complainant to pay `1.80 lakh for wasting its time. 

The case, numbered RP 79/2014, was filed by Pothuri Tulasi Das, a resident of Guntur of AP, initially at a district forum after the local electricity distribution company disconnected the power supply. The forum ordered that the connection be restored and a compensation of `1,000 be paid. Not satisfied with the district forum’s order though it was favourable to him, he filed a revision petition before the state commission, alleging corruption by electricity distribution company officials and even a conspiracy to kill him. In his complaint, while naming the respondents, he prefixed most names with ‘lanchala’. 

MAN CLAIMS Rs 2 lakh FOR GAS LEAK
In another frivolous case, a resident of Sainikpuri filed a petition before the district consumer forum seeking a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for a faulty cooking gas cylinder supplied by Hindustan Petroleum. He alleged that the cylinder delivered by the dealer was leaking. He wanted a refund of the money and, with the gas agency not accepting his demand, he filed the complaint. Upon verification, it emerged that the consumer had manipulated a service memo. The service memo actually stated that ‘cylinder empty — delivered in July’ but the consumer interpolated the words ‘gas leakage’ and ‘defective’ in the memo.

consumer court Narendra Modi N Chandrababu Naidu Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

