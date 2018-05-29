APS Bolarum excels in CBSE exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Army Public School (APS), Bolarum stood first among 135 APSs in the country, consecutively third year in a row, for academic performance of its students in CBSE Class XII exams, results of which were released recently. APS Bolarum received the highest Academic Performance Index (API), which is based on various parameters like how many students scored above 90 pc and 95 pc. APS Bollarum Principal Smitha Govind said that the school will be awarded with the Chief of the Army Staff Rolling Trophy in November or December this year.

Of the 92 students in the school, barring two students, aggregate score of rest was above 80 pc, and 8 students scored above 95 pc whereas about 24 students scored above 90 pc. Also, 4 students scored 100 marks in history, 2 scored 100 in Informatics Practices and one scored 100 in Biology.Abhijit Kumar, Noor Sharma and Parth Trivedi topped in science, humanities and commerce streams respectively.