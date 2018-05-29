Jayendra Chaithanya T By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While many in the 1,000-strong mob were thrashing a cross-dresser in Phoolbagh on Saturday night, a 23-year-old, who happened to pass by, forced his way into the angry crowd. “Forgive that man...It is the holy month of Ramzan and we should forgive people even if they commit a mistake,’’ he repeatedly pleaded with the unruly mob which appeared determined to kill. But none were in the mood to pay heed to his pleas.

Like a few policemen, the youngster Fahad Bin Abdat too got punched, kicked, abused by the mob — something that left him shocked, more so since it happened in Ramzan. “I was repeatedly asking the public and reminding them it is the month of Ramzan and we should forgive people even if they commit a mistake.”“But the people were hell-bent on killing the cross-dressers. For a moment, I felt humanity has died,” said Fahad, who is an MIM Corporator from Uppuguda.

Interestingly, earlier this month, his party MLA Ahmed Balala and his supporters had barged inside a police station and thrashed a rape accused, who also happened to be an MIM member.But on Saturday night, this youngster, a second year Masters of Engineering student, set an example for his party by coming to the rescue of the five cross-dressers.

Fahad, the youngest corporator in the city, said, “The public also manhandled me, other local leaders and cops. Of the crowd, more than half were not locals but passersby who had stopped to see what was going on.”“The mob there asked me what would I do if they tried to kidnap my children? I would not have killed them. I feel sad that we could not save the life of a person.The corporator, who received injuries to his back and legs, is yet to fully recover.