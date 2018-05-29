Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Hyderabad won’t face water shortage in future’

Even if the population crosses over 2 to 3 crore in Greater Hyderabad, the city is not going to face any drinking water problem in future.

Published: 29th May 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even if the population crosses over 2 to 3 crore in Greater Hyderabad, the city is not going to face any drinking water problem in future as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has drawn plans to take up two projects in future, Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav said. Holding a review meeting with the water board officials on Monday to discuss drinking water related issues in Sanathnagar Assemby constituency and Ramzan arrangements, the minister said that if there was a shortage of drinking water from the existing sources, the State government will  tap water from Kaleshwaram and Palamuru projects.  

In the light of Ramzan festival, Srinivas Yadav directed Hyderabad Water  Board officials that drinking water supplies should be hindered during the festival.  There are interruptions in drinking water supplies in Sanathnagar, Marredpally, Ameerpet, Bhoiguda, Hussainsagar and other places since last two to three days, steps should be taken to address the problem, he added.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said that due to inlet works for the new reservoir at Elugutta, arresting leakages to Krishna Phase-2, Ring Main-2, a shutdown was taken for one day affecting the drinking water supplies in some localities, also due to heavy winds and gales, there were water interruptions due to breakdown in power supplies. All of them have been rectified and there would not be any drinking water supply issues in coming days.

