Ibaadat app launched for devotional needs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the auspicious occasion of Ramadan, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited launched an Islamic devotional app ‘Ibaadat’ in association with Chishty Foundation. The app will feature be a one-stop shop for all the devotional and religious needs and will provide a digital alternative to people for connecting with their faith. The new interactive mobile app hosts a mix of diverse content which include recitation of 99 names of Allah, online Ziyarat from Ajmer Sharif and from the holy land of Mecca Madina, Mannat services, online donations, chaddar and flower contributions at some of the most revered mosques across the country.

The app also serves as a platform for people to purchase devotional products and services for followers of Islam. It will also provide an updated Islamic calendar for people who are always on the move.

Commenting on the launch of the Ibaadat app, Hiren Gada – CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said, “With our strong library of devotional and spiritual content, we would empower the app experience overall and hope that this technology helps our users get an almost real life experience. It’s an honour for us to associate with the Chishty foundation for the most unique feature on the app, which is live feed from Ajmer Sharif. ”

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman – Chishty Foundation added, “The app helps in 24/7 real time live streaming of Dargah Ajmer Sharif and helps us achieve our aim of taking the sacred message from the shrine to everybody around the world.”

Television actor Hina Khan who unveiled the product shared, “As an actor I have a really tight schedule and have to keep up with a lot of professional commitments which cuts down on my personal time. Ibaadat will power an engaging devotional experience for many like me.”

The app is currently available only for android users and can be installed by giving a missed call on 8058 143786.