Locals protest closure of roads by army officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Several residents of Trimulgherry and many other neighbouring places in the Secunderabad Cantonment area were taken into custody by the local police on Monday when they tried to stage a protest at Golden Palm Enclave in Army Quarters against the closure of FAFA and some other roads by the Local Military Authority (LMA).

The LMA decided to close Cantonment roads to civilian traffic, forcing them to take a detour for 5 km whereas commuting by the closed road would be just a 500-metre drive. Irked by the decision, over 150 residents gathered at the Army Quarters in Trimulgherry in the morning and shouted slogans. Army officials suggested to them to put forth their demands before Cantonment Board CEO S.Chandrasekhar. ‘’We will open the gates only if the CEO gives orders,’’ the Army personnel told the residents.They even video-recorded the protest. When the residents did not budge, the Army officers informed the local police who reached the site and took the protesters into custody.

R Rajeshwara Rao, Trimulgherry police inspector, said a case was registered against the protesters under Section 151 of CrPC and they were later released.Nearly a week ago, the defence ministry issued orders asking all Cantonments in the country to reopen roads to civilian traffic.

Barriers were removed at 11 places in the Secunderabad Cantonment area but 14 barricades and walls still remain in AOC limits. Civilians demand that these roads too be reopened immediately by the LMA. Though a local municipal authority, the SCB comes under the administrative control of the defence ministry.

A Sujatha Reddy of Trimulgherry said, “We don’t understand why local Army officials are not reopening the remaining roads even after orders were issued by the ministry. With the closure of FAFA Road, school children are forced to travel for 3 km from the highway. About six months ago, six children died in a road accident on the highway.” There are five schools adjacent to the FAFA road and once they reopen it, it will be very helpful to children, she added.

Speaking to Express, M Krishank, Congress spokesperson, said that the LMA was ignoring the defence ministry’s orders. “We demand that the LMA follow the orders and reopen all the roads immediately. It will be a relief to at least three lakh people who are residents of Trimulgherry,” he added.