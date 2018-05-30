Home Cities Hyderabad

CBSE class 10 results: Several students secure centums this year

The quality of results has improved this year, says a teacher from KV Trimulgherry.

Published: 30th May 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:24 AM

Students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya checking their marks after CBSE class 10 results were announced on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though institution-wise Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country stood second with 95.96 per cent, trailing behind Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas which secured 97.31 per cent, city-based KVs are satisfied with their performance. KV Trimulgherry, which secured 100 pass percentage, has kept up its performance from the last year. Someshwar Reddy, a teacher from the school, said that the quality of results have improved this year.

“Even last year all our students had passed so that’s not new but the quality of teaching and the academic planning, effort put in by students and cooperation of  parents is the reason that we are able to outdo our previous performance,” the physics teacher said.

Adish Shah of Vikas The Concept School secured 497/500, the highest score in the State and stood as the topper in Hyderabad. Divyani Rao who scored 97.4 pc, topped from KV Trimulgherry, and eight students scored 90 per cent and above.KV Golkonda II, unfortunately slipped from 100 per cent result last year to 97.37 pass percentage this year. “What is surprising is that two students did badly in science, a subject in which most get good marks. But, we can’t blame the marking procedure. It is the students fault,” said Punna Rao, principal.

SHRC seeks report on RTE implementation
Hyderabad: The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday sought a report from commissioner of school education by July 4 on the implementation of Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 in government, private and aided schools. The directive came after PN Arun Kumar, a lawyer, on Monday approached the commission with a plea for details of implementation. He pointed out that no single private or aided institution had, till date, implemented the stipulation that 25% students of a school be admitted from backward  families.

CBSE class 10 results

