Frequent accidents on highways leaves TSRTC’s image dented

Recently, the TSRTC announced that it has been able to bring down injuries involving RTC buses from triple to double digit figures. 

Published: 30th May 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Mithun MK
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recently, the TSRTC announced that it has been able to bring down injuries involving RTC buses from triple to double digit figures. However, recent fatalities involving RTC buses leaves a dent in that image. TSRTC managed to bring down injuries from 167 in 2016-17 to 98 in 2017-18. Fatalities, during the same period, also came down from 61 to 31. However, in the last five months, there have been over 20 deaths involving RTC buses.  

Speaking in response to the Karimnagar RTC bus accident that left 11 dead on Tuesday, TSRTC spokesperson said, “We have released `10,000 for now to those affected by accident and are taking care of their medical expenses, additional compensations will be provided after inquiry. The cause of accident is being investigated.”

In March, a speeding RTC bus rammed into a lorry in Sangareddy killing the lorry driver. To keep a track on speeding, RTC has installed speed arresting devices in their buses, calibrated at 50km/hour within the city and 60/km per hour in districts. However, such a system is not available for buses plying between districts on State and National Highways.

Rajiv Rahadari, Siddipets’s death trap?
Siddipet: Rajiv Highway or what is commonly known as Rajiv Rahadari has of late turned into a death trap. However, the deaths mostly go unreported unless casualties are high even though minor accidents keep occurring frequently.  Represented by CM KCR, Siddipet has only one state highway passing through it. The 100 km stretch passes through 60 dangerous turns. While Assembly sub-committee in erstwhile AP had recommended taking up correctional measures on these turns, no work was done. People living in villages along the highway have for long been demanding over-bridges but to no avail.

