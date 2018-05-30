Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad schools score 100 per cent pass in CBSE Class X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of CBSE Class 10 examination.

Students in Hyderabad in a jubilant mood after results of CBSE Class 10 were announced on Tuesday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of CBSE Class 10 examination. Chennai region, of which Telangana is a part, is at the second place with 97.37% successful students. At 99.6 and 91.86 per cent, Trivandrum and Ajmer regions have clinched the top and third ranks respectively. Compared to previous years, city schools have performed better this year in the exams. While the CBSE failed to give an insight into the marks scored by students of individual southern states, various private schools in the city have announced names of toppers.

Meghana Sripalli of Meridian School, Banjara Hills and Nikitha Pathania of Army Public School, Bolarum, Secunderabad were among the top scorers from the city with 98.4 per cent. Yellam Himasreeja from Delhi Public School, Nacharam, with 98.2 per cent is another top scorer. Anusha Jain, Oakridge, Bachupally, scored 96.2 per cent topped in both branches. P Obul Reddy Public School, Jubliee Hills, has three toppers who secured 96.6 per cent-- Prachi Toshniwal, Naman Jain and Praneetha B. This year students have performed better with several of them securing 100 per cent pass percentage

With marks replacing grades this year, a large number of students in each school were found to have scored centums in different subjects, according to school managements.Meridian School, which secured 100 pass percentage saw 41 students scoring between 90 and 100 per cent. “Our students have secured full marks in English and social science and in other subjects like math, Hindi, French, science, and Urdu. All 160 students have passed and 74 students have secured between 75 and 89.9 per cent. We are very happy with their performance,” said Usha Reddy, principal of the school.

Students from Oakridge school also secured a 100 pass percentage and over 43 students scored 90 per cent and above. Delhi Public School, Nacharam also secured cent per cent results. Its 489 students secured 82 centums in all six subjects. While 93 students have aced the exams by scoring above 90 per cent aggregate, as many as 255 have scored above 80 per cent, principal Sunitha S Rao, said.

“This was the first time that students faced the new format in Board exams in which the entire syllabus was covered unlike semester system. Girls have outperformed  boys and secured top five positions,” said Smitha Govind, principal of Army Public School Bolarum.All its 185 students have passed and nine students have scored above 95 and 30 students over 90 per cent. A total of nine students scored a centum, she said.

