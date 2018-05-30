Hyderabad: Two migrant workers die of asphyxiation inside inspection chamber of water pipeline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two migrant workers hailing from Odisha died in the city during an attempt to remove the centering material put inside an inspection chamber of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) water pipeline in front of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal on Wednesday.

The workers identified as Santosh (28) and Vijay (25), died minutes after entering the chamber. The cause of death is believed to be asphyxiation.

Vijay, Santosh along with other colleagues Mahesh and Muni were working for L&T on a contract basis. Accompanied by a supervisor, they went to the main road in front of the RGI stadium to remove the centering material put inside the chamber.

The duo first opened the lid of another chamber but could not enter due to the penchant smell, hot air and gases, and then moved to another chamber.

Meanwhile, as they did not have drinking water at the workplace, Mahesh took a bike and left for a nearby temple to get water.

After removing the lid, they broke the centring material and Santosh entered inside the chamber to open the valve for water supply. He immediately fell into the 3-metre deep chamber and became unconscious. Vijay, who followed him also became unconscious.

Muni and the supervisor thought they were still working inside the chamber. When Mahesh returned he asked about the missing colleagues and peeped inside to see them lying unconscious.

They were pulled out with the help of passersby but were dead by then.

Uppal inspector P Venkateshwarlu said that the workers entered the water pipeline chamber and died of suffocation. Bodies of the workers have been sent to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy and took custody of supervisor. A case is being registered against the agency for the probe.

HMWS&SB, in a statement, said "In an unfortunate incident two workers of L&T agency died in a water supply line (of 1.3 Meters diameter) inspection chamber near Uppal cricket stadium." According to HMWSSB, the line is newly laid and not yet put into operation. "The chamber was constructed recently and workers got down into the chamber to remove centering material today morning in presence of their colleagues. An enquiry by Director (technical) Suryanarayan ordered by MD, HMWSSB, based on preliminary enquiry disciplinary action will be initiated on the agency and employees. Rs 10 lakh compensation to each of the workers died in the incident announced by MD HMWSSB," it said.