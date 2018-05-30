Miniature jewellery, Lord Ganesh with gold dhoti at Jewellery Fair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF 2018), the jewellery trade show of South India, will showcase jewellery from an exclusive artisans collection by bringin g-in topmost jewellers, import & export merchants and industry associations in the city of Pearls. Organized by UBM India, an exhibition organiser, the event is being held in partnership with Hitech Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA) and Diamond merchants association along with 135 district associations from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The 11th anniversary of HJF will be a three-day fair from June 8-10 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City. Over 200 exhibitors comprising jewellery brands, wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representatives from trade and governmental bodies will take part. This year the fair will have amachinery pavilion consisting of 30 exhibitors displaying leading technology, machinery in jewellery making and allied services. Other highlights:

An Artisans’ Zone: The displays will include miniature products by Dr. Talabathula Sai, a miniature artisan and a variety of innovative products in gold and silver by Radhakrishnan Acharya (RK Jewel Tech). These include Silver and Gold waist coat and a turban on a 6 feet mannequin; Lord Ganapathy with shawl and dhoti, a Sai Baba idol with shawl and turban. A designer Lounge: Leading designers will display their designs and craftsmanship. Seminars: Where all the talking points in the jewellery business.