PDS dealers to go on strike from July 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fair price shop (FPS) owners across the state will go on an indefinite strike from July 1. The decision to go on strike comes after several discussions held with the state government over their demands have failed. The ration dealers’ unions served strike notice to the state civil supplies department in March.

The unions have been demanding release of dues amounting to `416 crore from the central government which is currently with the state government. The dealers say that ever since the introduction of ePoS machines at 17,000-odd ration shops the dealers have not received the revised commission that is due to them. They are also demanding that FPS employees be treated as regular employees.