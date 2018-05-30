Home Cities Hyderabad

PDS dealers to go on strike from July 1

Fair price shop (FPS) owners across the state will go on an indefinite strike from July 1. The decision to go on strike comes after several discussions held with the state government over their

Published: 30th May 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fair price shop (FPS) owners across the state will go on an indefinite strike from July 1. The decision to go on strike comes after several discussions held with the state government over their demands have failed. The ration dealers’ unions served strike notice to the state civil supplies department in March.

The unions have been demanding release of dues amounting to `416 crore from the central government which is currently with the state government. The dealers say that ever since the introduction of ePoS machines at 17,000-odd ration shops the dealers have not received the revised commission that is due to them. They are also demanding that FPS employees be treated as regular employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners