Quit for good

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Nicotex, brandsin smoking cessation category, has launched a campaign #EkCigaretteKamas, an effort to encourage smokers to give up the habit — one cigarette at a time. As part of the campaign, Nicotex through different mediums urged smokers to take their first step towards a healthier lifestyle.

The campaign was officially launched on May 29, 2018 with the release of a peppy anthem titled ‘Hum me haindum, rozek cigarette kum’. This is the first time a smoking cessation brand has launched a multi lingual audio in India. Personifying today’s culture, the brand takes a fun musical route to appeal the audience who smoke to quit smoking gradually and effectively by taking small steps and reducing one cigarette at a time.Composed and sung by a popular musician Hanif Shaikh, and released in regional languages, the anthem aims to reach masses through a fun a musical way.

Apart from this, quit smoking camps are also being set up across the country at various medical clinics as well as corporates. More than 350 such camps are being organised across the country. This includes camps in Agra, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai among others. Under these camps, breath analyzer tests are being conducted to serve as an eye-opener and making smokers aware of the harmful effects of smoking on their body. Nicotex samples are also being distributed to those who came to the clinic as an aid to resist tobacco consumption urges.