Save our organs now,  call to quit smoking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’31st May 2018, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai Enterprise releases its month long creative campaign ‘S.O.O.N - Quit Tobacco’, in continuation with its last year’s initiative on this day. S.O.O.N is short for Save Our Organs. Now and this year’s theme of ‘World No Tobacco Day’ being ‘Tobacco and heart disease’, the campaign focuses on the impact that tobacco has on the cardiovascular health of people all over the world. The campaign aims to increase awareness on feasible actions and measures that people can take to reduce the risks to heart health posed by tobacco.

The visual for the campaign shows lungs as ‘buildings’ and the heart as a ‘lush green forest’, the campaign is able to strike an emotional connect with the readers to reinforce the message. The creative through its illustration, efficaciously connects with a human being’s life and surroundings. Gardens and forests are swamped to build high rise buildings, highways and resorts.

Natural habitat is completely destructed due to human negligence and greed, causing irreversible damage. Similarly smoking or consumption of Tobacco is unerringly like encroachment, and it destructs the human body by directly targeting lungs, it further increases the blood pressure by thickening the arterial walls and weakens the heart muscles leading to a cardiac arrest. There are numerous lifestyle related issues that tobacco has on a person especially when it comes to the youth. According to WHO, smoking affects the young people’s physical fitness in terms of both performance and endurance causing innumerable lifestyle concerns both directly and indirectly.

The resting heart rates of young adult smokers are two to three beats per minute faster than non-smokers and are more likely to have seen a doctor or other health professionals for an emotional or psychological complaint.

Dr. Ajay Bakshi, Chief Executive Officer India, Parkway Pantai commented, “We are trying to reach out and creating awareness to the masses but also executing precautions and remedies regarding tobacco since it is a rising epidemic. ”

More than half of smokers in india havetried to quit but have been unsuccessful

Despite nearly seven of 10 smokers in India being aware that smoking is dangerous, 53 percent have been unsuccessful in their attempts to quit, new data released by Foundation for a Smoke-Free World showed. “Data show what we have anecdotally known for decades-- that many smokers have the desire to quit, but not the means to match it,” said Derek Yach, President of Foundation for a Smoke-Free World

More findings in India
51% of smokers said they are planning to quit.
25% of smokers are using e-cigarette or vaping device to cut down smoking

