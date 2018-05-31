Ban on new cellar constructions in Hyderabad from June 10

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the ensuing monsoon and in the wake of a wall collapse in Amberpet last week which resulted in the death of two labourers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will impose a complete ban on new excavations and cellar constructions from June 10 which till the end of the season (September or October).

The cellars which are under construction will be inspected by circle-wise teams consisting of deputy municipal commissioners and assistant city planners (ACPs), and will inspect the sites. Action will be initiated on the basis of ground realities.

GHMC chief city planner S Devender Reddy told Express that to avoid any mishaps such as collapse of a building or retaining wall, no new cellar constructions would be allowed till the monsoon was over. From the second week of June teams led by DCs and ACPs will visit the sites and, if they find people continuing with new excavations and cellar constructions, notices would be served and the premises might be sealed if necessary.

In the case of those structures which are under construction, safety measures need to be taken while excavating and constructing cellars. Building owners and the contractor executing the work should pay attention to slope stability and earth retention. For areas where slope stability is weak on all sides, the following methods have been suggested to improve the lateral stability of the excavation and prevent further collapse.

Suggestions

There should not be dumping of heavy loads or movement of heavy vehicles close to the excavations. The existing excavated portion should be stabilised temporarily by a “grouted soil anchor or nail with pad system for temporarily stabilising the slope” with proper design and execution. Only after doing the above work should the retaining wall be built. Builders should not place or store any foreign or heavy materials or equipment on top of the excavated portion. Drainage should be directed away from the excavation and excavation needs to be inspected regularly for any signs of weakness.

If any sloughing or slippage is observed in the soil, the excavation should be inspected by a professional engineer and steps taken immediately to ensure safety and stability. If any cracks or ground settlements are noticed, immediate remedial steps need to be taken. Also, immediate action should be taken if any erosion causes soil or other ground cover to slide or slough away, soil moving away from the existing building foundations.