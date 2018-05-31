Home Cities Hyderabad

Ban on new cellar constructions in Hyderabad from June 10

GHMC chief city planner S Devender Reddy told Express that to avoid any mishaps such as collapse of a building or retaining wall, no new cellar constructions would be allowed till the monsoon was over

Published: 31st May 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the ensuing monsoon and in the wake of a wall collapse in Amberpet last week which resulted in the death of two labourers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will impose a complete ban on new excavations and cellar constructions from June 10 which till the end of the season (September or October).

The cellars which are under construction will be inspected by circle-wise teams consisting of deputy municipal commissioners and assistant city planners (ACPs), and will inspect the sites. Action will be initiated on the basis of ground realities.

GHMC chief city planner S Devender Reddy told Express that to avoid any mishaps such as collapse of a building or retaining wall, no new cellar constructions would be allowed till the monsoon was over. From the second week of June teams led by DCs and ACPs will visit the sites and, if they find people continuing with new excavations and cellar constructions, notices would be served and the premises might be sealed if necessary.    

In the case of those structures which are under construction, safety measures need to be taken while excavating and constructing cellars. Building owners and the contractor executing the work should pay attention to slope stability and earth retention. For areas where slope stability is weak on all sides, the following methods have been suggested to improve the lateral stability of the excavation and prevent further collapse.

Suggestions

There should not be dumping of heavy loads or movement of heavy vehicles close to the excavations. The existing excavated portion should be stabilised temporarily by a “grouted soil anchor or nail with pad system for temporarily stabilising the slope” with proper design and execution. Only after doing the above work should the retaining wall be built. Builders should not place or store any foreign or heavy materials or equipment on top of the excavated portion. Drainage should be directed away from the excavation and excavation needs to be inspected regularly for any signs of weakness.

If any sloughing or slippage is observed in the soil, the excavation should be inspected by a professional engineer and steps taken immediately to ensure safety and stability. If any cracks or ground settlements are noticed, immediate remedial steps need to be taken. Also, immediate action should be taken if any erosion causes soil or other ground cover to slide or slough away, soil moving away from the existing building foundations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad cellar constructions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon