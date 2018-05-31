Doctors at Gandhi Hospital protest against hike in retirement age

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 50 doctors working at the Gandhi Hospital, as associated and assistant professors, took mass casual leave for three days starting Wednesday to protest against the hike in retirement age of teaching faculty from current 58 to 65 years. Now, medical services are being managed by professors, senior resident doctors, junior doctors and house surgeons. The protestors are upset because the hike in retirement age will affect their promotion to the next level. They have also threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from June 2 until the decision, which was approved by the State Cabinet on Sunday, is revoked.

“I have been stuck with the post of associate professor for the past 12 years. For some others, the wait has been longer. Now, if the government decides to hike the retirement age, people like us will be deprived of promotions for much longer time. With over a decade of work experience, we continue to work in night shifts and 24-hour shifts because our designation demands it,” said an associate professor who did not want to be named. According to guidelines, an assistant professor with four or more years of experience can be promoted as associate professor provided there are vacancies.

Similarly, an associate with over three years experience can be promoted as professor if there are vacancies. However, protestors say that with retirement age being pushed by a long seven years, there are unlikely to be any vacancies. An eight-member team representing the protestors met governor ESL Narasimhan on Wednesday requesting him to consider giving a representation to the State government on the matter. “We wish to mention that professors asking for ‘enhancement of retirement age’ constitute less than 10 per cent of faculty. The move, however, negatively impacts the rest of 90 per cent of teaching doctors,” stated Dr D Ramesh, president of TGDA Gandhi Unit.

Claiming that there has been no fresh recruitment in the medical department since the formation of the State, Ramesh added that even in the current scenario, there are instances of doctors recruited as assistant professors retiring in the same cadre despite putting in years of service. Protestors also allege significant imbalance in work load and benefits. While assistant and associate professors have to undertake night duties and clock between 24-36 hours at works, seniors are exempted from this. “An assistant professor is assigned night duty at least 5-6 times a month. I have been in the same post for the past 15 years. How much longer should we do this?” asked one protestor.

Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr P Shravan Kumar said that medical services are not hit as professors, senior resident doctors, junior doctors and house surgeons are pushed into service to manage patients. “If the associate professors launch indefinite hunger strike, I will request commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Pairshad (TVVP) to allot us around 20 doctors to manage medical services here. We will ensure patients are not put to inconvenience,” Dr Shravan Kumar said. The official stated that though the associate professors have applied for mass casual leave, it was not approved.

Whopping difference in salary

Professors earn a whopping Rs 50,000 to `60,000 more than associate professors, and the protestors say they are ready to put in all the hard work provided they get benefits out of it

Protestors to meet Health Minister

Members of the TGDA would meet Health Minister C Laxma Reddy today to discuss their demands. It is learnt that a GO on the hike in retirement age may not be issued in the next few days