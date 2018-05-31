Freedom fighter’s pension plea dismissed by HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court has refused to direct the central government to grant pension from the date of submission of application by a freedom fighter since the latter had not produced any primary or secondary evidence as prescribed under the Swatantra Sainik Samman Pension (SSSP) scheme to substantiate his claim of suffering while staying underground.

Justice P Keshava Rao was dismissing the petition filed by K Laxmi Narsaiah from Nalgonda district, who participated in the anti-Nizam movement along with several other freedom fighters for the merger of Hyderabad state into Indian Union, seeking direction to the Centre to grant pension under the SSSP scheme with effect from the date of receipt of application i.e. from 1985 and not from the date of the order passed by the government in 2003.

He claimed that he was eligible for pension under the SSSP scheme and applied in 1985. The Centre later framed a policy and referred all the cases to the then AP government for verification and submission of report. After enquiry, the state government recommended grant of pension. The Centre, giving him the benefit of doubt, granted him pension with effect from 2003. Claiming that he was entitled to pension from the date of receipt of application in 1985, he moved the High Court.

His counsel contended that his client was entitled to pension from the date of application and not from the date of order which did not mention reasons. The petitioner produced primary and secondary evidence and was entitled to pension since 1985, he argued.

Assistant solicitor-general, appearing for the central government, said the petitioner has not produced either primary or secondary evidence based on record. But his case was considered by the Hyderabad special screening committee based on the personal knowledge certificates and the camp-in-charge certificates which cannot be treated as the primary or secondary evidence based on the record. On the ground of benefit of doubt, he was granted pension from the date of approval. The judge felt that it was not a fit case to grant pension from the date of application but only from the date of approval as laid down by Supreme Court judgements.