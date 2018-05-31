Home Cities Hyderabad

Plan for urban parks inside Hyderabad's reserved forests causes alarm

Will there be 52 replicas of KBR National Park in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) region?

Published: 31st May 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will there be 52 replicas of KBR National Park in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) region? This is the question environmentalists in the city are asking, not with excitement but with fear that the fate of KBR National Park might befall the 52 reserved forests where the state government plans to develop gardens for the public.

The government issued a GO on Friday, saying that ‘urban parks’ would be developed in 52 of the 188 reserved forest blocks situated within HMDA limits. Thirty-seven of the proposed 52 urban parks will be developed by agencies other than the forest department — GHMC, HMDA, Hyderabad Metro Rail  & tourism department.

The 52 reserved forests will be modelled on the KBR National Park in Banjara Hills where a small portion of the forest, about 10 per cent or less, will be developed as a garden for the public and the remaining will be kept as conservation zone into which the public will not be allowed.

While the government claims that development of urban parks in reserved forests will give the citizens the much-needed lung space, environmentalists are afraid that the biodiversity of the reserved forests will be threatened. Recently, a group of environmentalists served notice to the Union ministry of environment and forests complaining about alteration of the landscape in KBR National Park to make space for  three open gyms apart from construction of sheds, sitting areas,  footpath and photograph stands, and people coming in droves to the forest and making noise, which is against the rules.

Kajal Maheshwari, one of the environmentalists who served the notice, said, “Many people sit in KBR National Park praising the high number of peacocks. But they do not realise that it is because of human interference over the years that small carnivores, which used to keep peacock population under check, have vanished. A similar fate will befall the biodiversity of 52 reserved forests if gardens are created there for the public.” A retired Indian Forest Service officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, “It is the BJP-led central government scheme of Nagar Van Udyan Yojana, which has diluted the sanctity of natural forests and laws governing them, that is encouraging the Telangana government to undertake such a scheme.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KBR National Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon