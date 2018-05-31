Schools to reopen on June 1, but classes only till 11 am, says Govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While speculations were rife about postponement of reopening of schools in the wake of private schools and parents associations submitting a representation to Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari, the government on Wednesday clarified that schools will indeed reopen on June 1 as per schedule. The apprehensions on the part of parents and private schools revolved around continued spell of rising temperatures. However, the government has revised the school timings and schools will function from 7 am to 11 am between June 4 and 8.

“It is declared that classes will be reopened as per the academic calender from June 1, 2018. The state formation day will be celebrated on June 2 and from June 4-8, the schools will be run on half day basis,” read the circular. The schools and parents however are not happy with the respite provided by the government, and while some flayed it as “impractical”, others called it “funny”.

“It is impractical. For children to reach school by 7 am they have to start by 5 am, and this will have an adverse impact on their health as they will not be able to get sufficient sleep. The education department needs to think rationally,” said Achyuta Rao, child rights activists. Balala Hakkula Sangham has reiterated its demand for schools to reopen from June 12.

The memo also states that the Badi Bata programme, in which government school teachers take up enrolment drive, would be conducted from June 4-8. “With all teachers involved in the enrolment programme which is to be conducted during the school hours, what classes will be held? There is also water scarcity, power outages and lack of facilities like fans and sufficient classrooms in government schools,” said S Madhusudhan Reddy, member of Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA).

Nearly 9,000 private schools across the state and 1,500 in the city are likely to bypass the memo and reopen schools from June 11.The bigger schools in the city on the other hand have decided to not follow the half-day rule. They will be starting classes on June 1 for students from classes 6 onwards. For children of smaller classes will commence between from 8 to 11 June.

“We were getting so many queries from the parents but despite several representations, there have been no response from government until today. We can defer the reopening day but we can’t follow regular timings for two days and half day for another four and then revert to regular timings again. It will create a lot of confusion,” said Anjali Razadan, vice-chairperson, CBSE Schools’ Association.

This is the first time the new academic calendar is being followed—from this year onwards, school have to reopen from June 1 instead of mid-June as was the case until last year.

IIT-H encourages girls to take up career in STEM

Hyderabad: In an attempt to encourage meritorious girl students to take up a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad has organised a two-week long residential training programme. The programme Vigyan Jyoti was designed to give exposure to girl students of Class XI about various careers in STEM, which concluded on May 29. Around 35 meritorious girl students of class XI, mostly from government schools, took part in this programme, which also dealt with mental and physical fitness, emotional resilience, personal health and hygiene.

It was also intended to provide the students with an opportunity to get continuous mentorship and guidance from the scholars and mentors they met during this residential training programme, which was funded by Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt of India. “Rural girls have more potential to bring out a change. Women should study Science as it affects the way of life irrespective of what path finally one chooses,” said Chandana Deepthi, Superintendent of Police of Medak district. She added that analytical reasoning and critical thinking were important in addition to hard work to achieve success. Speaking about the outcomes of the programme, Dr. Mudrika Khandelwal, Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and Nodal Officer said that the students gained exposure to career options in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.