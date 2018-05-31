Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Secunderabad Cantonment Board gives much less water for double fees’

Even as the Secunderabad Cantonment Board is pressing defaulters to clear water bill dues, allegations are being levelled against it for not supplying drinking water even on alternate days.

Published: 31st May 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

 HYDERABAD: Even as the Secunderabad Cantonment Board is pressing defaulters to clear water bill dues, allegations are being levelled against it for not supplying drinking water even on alternate days. Residents in slums also allege that they are being billed Rs 315 a month instead of Rs 160 which was fixed by the board. SCB authorities have been serving notices to water bill defaulters for over a month.

SCB supplies drinking water to eight civilian wards. Six months ago it had decided to collect a monthly sum of Rs 160 a month from slum-dwellers and Rs 315 from residents of other colonies. Residents of the eight civilians wards accuse SCB of issuing Rs 315 a month per household even in the slums.

SCB pays a monthly sum of Rs 2 crore to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board and owes it around Rs 17 crore to it. The water board has been issuing notices to SCB asking it to clear the dues. The SCB caters to 30,000 consumers with a daily supply of nearly 5 million gallons which is supplied by HMWS&SB. Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao had announced on the floor of the Assembly in the past that SCB’s water dues would be cleared by the government but the government has not kept its word.

The SCB CEO has requested the minister to clear all arrears which have piled up due to the interest levied by HMWS&SB. Speaking to Express, SCB vice-president J Ramakrishna said the government had already announced that the  dues would be cleared. “We have received complaints from slum-dwellers that they are being charged Rs 315 a month for water. We will discuss the issue at the board meeting,” he said.
M. Rajkumar, superintendent of water department of SCB, refuted the allegations and said the board had been conducting special drives and collecting dues from defaulters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon