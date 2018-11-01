56 eve teasers arrested in three weeks in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SHE teams of Rachakonda commissionerate nabbed at least 56 eve teasers including 16 minors for indulging in teasing women in public places over the past three weeks.

Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said they registered 21 FIRs, 20 petty cases and seven were counselled for eve teasers in the last three weeks.

All the eve teasers have attended the counselling session conducted by Rachakonda SHE teams, at the Commissioner Camp office, Nagole, LB Nagar, along with their family members.