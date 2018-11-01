Hyderabad: Lovers held for sending lewd messages to man’s wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police of Rachakonda have arrested a man and woman for allegedly sending abusive and sexually explicit messages to the accused man’s wife. Alapati Tulasidas (30) and Monica (27), according to police, are in an extra-marital relationship. They allegedly hatched a plan to defame wife of Tulasidas by posting false and objectionable content on social media. They hoped this would help Tulasidas get easy divorce from Monica, who has been living separately from her husband.

On May 8, his wife lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram police claiming that unknown persons have been sending her abusive messages on Whatsapp. Police registered a case. During the probe, it came to light that one of the accused is husband of the complainant. The accused bore a grudge against the victim and hatched a plan to defame her and thereby compel her into a divorce, said police.