Hyderabad's botanical garden wins award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s first Green Building Rating System for Hill Habitats, a rating system intended for hill cities was launched by Ajay Mishra, chief secretary, Telangana government at the 16th Green Building Congress on Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Indian Green Building Council and recognised Hyderabad’s botanical gardens with a gold rating. Some of the green features incorporated in the garden include 80% green cover, solar panels catering to 50 per cent of annual energy consumption and biodiversity awareness centre.

The new IGBC rating is intended for hill cities, differentiating sustainability needs of urban development in hills versus plains.