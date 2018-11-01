Home Cities Hyderabad

Light and Sound show at Golconda gets a revamp

Currently, the show is voiced by actor Amitabh Bachchan, interspersed by others including gazal singer Jagjit Singh.

Golconda Fort

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finally, after more than two decades, the light and sound show held at Golconda Fort will be revamped. To begin with, Telangana Tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India have decided to change the venue of the show to ensure tourists and visitors escape the persistent mosquito problem!  
Despite that, the show leaves a lot to be desired. For instance, the lights are not up to the mark and there’s an over-dramatisation of history, factors that make many viewers leave halfway through the programme. Though the monument is maintained by ASI, the show is organised by Telangana Tourism Department. Recently, ASI met with the latter to discuss changes to the show. “We recommended the show to be shifted from Rani Mahal location to the top of Hati Khana,” said an official. They hope it would be the solution to the mosquito problem. 

“Since the place is open, unlike Rani Mahal, and at a height there won’t be any mosquitoes.” The ASI official also said the proposed spot would also provide a panoramic view of the city. However, a source in the tourism department claimed, “There would be no space at Hati Khana for people to take shelter if it rains” the source said. “In the current spot, they can go inside the kamans.”

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director B Manohar said, “We have put forward the request to the Centre. If they approve, we will go forward with the shift.” Apart from being a remedy to the mosquito problem, Manohar said, the new location would be able to accommodate more spectators. 

Manohar added, “We have spent `1 crore in changing the lighting completely. The new lights are LED. They will not just make the show look better but also save power,” he said.

