Pay full fee or forgo exams: Vasavi college 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After initially not allowing the students who did not clear the differential fee amount to pay the examination fee, Vasavi College of Engineering management has now given them time till November 10 with a rider that the pending amount of Rs 3.2 lakh also has to be cleared within the said period. The decision was taken in a meeting between Vasavi College of Engineering Parents Association and the college management on Wednesday.

Though the last date for the payment of Rs 2,900 towards the examination fee was October 31, the management has extended the date by another 10 days, a development that has brought no respite to parents.

“They are bent on harassing parents and students. The management said that unless we pay the differential amount there is no way students will be allowed to write the examination. But not everyone can arrange for this hefty sum in a span of 10 days,” said C Srinadh, president of the parents association.

Parents had also demanded the management to give in writing that till November 10 students will be allowed to pay the examination fee sans any penalty-- a demand that was turned down by the college. Parents now suspect the management could be up to some mischief to further harass parents and students.

They are also blaming the government for not coming to the rescue of the parents.

While the college has approached the Supreme Court and have filed a caveat over the fee row, the parents allege that the Telangana government and Fee Regulatory Committee have so far failed to file a counter, leaving them at the mercy of the college management.

It may be recalled that in April, students and parents had conducted a protest after the college had debarred students who had not paid the hiked annual fee of Rs1.6 lakh, from appearing for the final semester exams. Owing to the pressure, the management had then rolled back its decision and allowed students to write the examination.