Home Cities Hyderabad

PCB, HMDA directed to help GHMC protect lakes

It directed the PCB and HMDA to inform the steps taken on the ground level for implementation of action plan of the GHMC to prevent flow of industrial wastage and effluents into the lakes. 

Published: 01st November 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Satisfied with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s action plan for the protection of city lakes, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to extend required assistance to GHMC for the same.

It directed the PCB and HMDA to inform the steps taken on the ground level for implementation of action plan of the GHMC to prevent flow of industrial wastage and effluents into the lakes. 

The bench comprising was passing this order in batch petitions filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath and others seeking direction to the state government to take steps for protection of Malkam cheruvu in Ranga Reddy district from encroachments. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp