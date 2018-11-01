PCB, HMDA directed to help GHMC protect lakes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Satisfied with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s action plan for the protection of city lakes, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to extend required assistance to GHMC for the same.

It directed the PCB and HMDA to inform the steps taken on the ground level for implementation of action plan of the GHMC to prevent flow of industrial wastage and effluents into the lakes.

The bench comprising was passing this order in batch petitions filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath and others seeking direction to the state government to take steps for protection of Malkam cheruvu in Ranga Reddy district from encroachments.