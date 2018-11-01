Home Cities Hyderabad

Symbiosis sexual harassment: SHRC begins what it cannot finish

The She Teams, Cyberabad police and DGP must respond as to why no action has been taken on the accused,” noted the PUCL petition.

A classroom in Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad (Photo | College website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking cognisance of a petition filed by People’s Union For Civil Liberties, the State Human Rights Commission ordered an inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment that happened at Symbiosis Law College. It has issued a notice to the ACP of Shadnagar asking for a detailed report to be submitted by December 18.

However, the fate of the petition remains uncertain as SHRC’s last standing members, including the Secretary D Subramanyam, retired from the commission on Wednesday, October 31, leaving the SHRC headless until new appointments are made. They are likely to happen only after the completion of elections.

Two 4th year students of the college alleged last week that they had been sexually harassed by an Assistant Professor. The issue had snowballed into a larger controversy with the college asking the two students to vacate the hostels and defending its stand stating that they had suspended the Assistant Professor.

PUCL in their petition to SHRC condemned the high handedness of the college in rusticating the girls from the hostel and also preventing them from writing their 7th-semester exams in October last week. However later in the day, their permissions were reinstated.”The She Teams, Cyberabad police and DGP must respond as to why no action has been taken on the accused,” noted the PUCL petition.

Symbiosis sexual harassment #MeToo

