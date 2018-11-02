30% growth in coal output, says SCCL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has achieved a 30.65 percent growth rate in coal production in this financial year. It is also registered 15.4 percent increased in transportation of coal and 16.98 percent rise in overburden removal.On Thursday N Sridhar Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL conducted a review meeting on the coal production at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.