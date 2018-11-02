Home Cities Hyderabad

30% growth in coal output, says SCCL

The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has achieved a 30.65 percent growth rate in coal production in this financial year.

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Image of a mine for representational purpose (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has achieved a 30.65 percent growth rate in coal production in this financial year. It is also registered 15.4 percent increased in transportation of coal and 16.98 percent rise in overburden removal.On Thursday N Sridhar Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL  conducted a review meeting on the coal production at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

