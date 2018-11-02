Home Cities Hyderabad

Consumer court asks service centre to pay up for not returning TV

Akshay Dubay went to the consumer forum, and he was awarded a compensation of Rs 63,000 for his Sony TV which conked after about five years of purchase.

Published: 02nd November 2018 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:19 AM

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What would you do if you give your TV for repair at an authorised service centre and they fail to return it back to you even after three whopping years? Akshay Dubay went to the consumer forum, and he was awarded a compensation of Rs 63,000. In 2013, his Sony TV conked after about five years of purchase.

He handed over the TV to an authorised service centre to get it fixed. But they said that the required spare component was no available. Dubay agreed to the Sony India (MD Kenichiro Hibi) company’s terms to wait until the component is imported from Japan. “I told them to take their time and complete the job. It’s three years and they still haven’t returned my TV,” said Dubay  

Interestingly, the service centre offered the complainant an exchange. It agreed to waive 25 per cent, and later 75 per cent, off a new TV. But Dubay declined as he was not in a financial position to buy a new TV. The forum asked the service centre to pay Rs 63,000 as fine.

