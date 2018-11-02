Disabled NSG commando allocated land in Medchal-Malkajigiri district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medchal-Malkajigiri district revenue officials, on the directions of Hyderabad High Court, allocated 300 square yards of open land to former National Security Guard commando Kanagala Sriramulu.

Sriramulu was injured during the terror attack at Pathankot Air force base in Punjab in 2016. Sriramulu was a member of the bomb disposal unit while in NSG.

In August 2017, The New Indian Express had carried an article titled ‘Crippled in terror attack, former NSG commando awaits Centre’s assistance’ after which the High Court took up the case suo motu and directed Telangana and Central governments to provide him with assistance.

Speaking to Express, Sriramulu expressed his gratitude towards the Court and said, “I am still unable to walk or do normal activities. I am grateful to the HC for helping me.”