Dog stuck, rescued by DRF men
The puppy had been stuck between the walls for over 3 days at a residential area in Safilguda and came to the notice of animal rescuers after locals alerted them.
Published: 02nd November 2018 08:51 AM | Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:51 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: In a thrilling rescue mission, a few months-old puppy, which was stuck in a narrow passage between two walls, was rescued by the animal rescuers, local police and Disaster Response Force.
