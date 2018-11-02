Dog stuck, rescued by DRF men

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a thrilling rescue mission, a few months-old puppy, which was stuck in a narrow passage between two walls, was rescued by the animal rescuers, local police and Disaster Response Force.

The puppy had been stuck between the walls for over 3 days at a residential area in Safilguda and came to the notice of animal rescuers after locals alerted them. DRF team had earlier rescued a cow.