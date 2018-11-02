Hyderabad crime files

By Express News Service

Nearly 500 sent to jail for drunken driving

Hyderabad: The Court awarded jail term for 499 persons for indulging in drunken driving at different places in the city. In October, the Hyderabad traffic police caught at least 1,426 persons at different places for driving in drunken conditions. Those accused were produced before court. 449 people were awarded jail time while licenses of 79 were permanently cancelled. The court imposed total fine amount of `31, 37,700 on balance 977 violators.

Class X student ends life

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide on Thursday by hanging herself to ceiling of her residence in Shamlal Kunta. Her parents are employed in the private sector. A student of Class-X, Dhatri Prabha was not interested in her studies and did not want to go to school, say police. On Thursday, before leaving the house the drop her mother at the bus stop, Prabha’s dad scolded her for not going to school. Frustrated, the girl killed herself.

Lifer for another man for sexually abusing his daughter

Hyderabad: A Child Friendly Court, established to deal with offences under the POCSO Act, on Thursday sentences a man to a life sentence for sexually abusing his daughter. The girl’s mother had noticed that her husband had been abusing their daughter after which she lodged a complaint with Santoshnagar police in November 2017. After investigation, the chargesheet was filed at the Child Friendly Court. Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Shikha Goel said that the court had proved remarkably effective in pronouncing sentences with regards to offences against children under the POCSO Act.

Army clerk found dead in city hotel room

Hyderabad: Decomposed body of a 24-year-old man working as a clerk in the Indian Army was found in a hotel room at Shamshabad. Police suspect said that the deceased, Thokala Jagadeesh might have committed suicide by consuming poison. Jagadeesh, hailing from Adilabad district, was scheduled to report for duty in Kolkata on Sunday. As he was scheduled to take a flight from RGI Airport on Saturday, he came to Shamshabad on Friday and rented a room at a private hotel near the airport. As he did not come out of the room till Wednesday, the hotel staff went to his room and found a foul smell emanating from the room.