Hyderabad man sentenced to life term for raping own daughter

Niranjan Berah, now 45, sexually assaulted his minor daughter for seven months.

Published: 02nd November 2018 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two years after a 43-year-old man was charged with rape and impregnating his minor daughter, a local court Thursday convicted him to undergo imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Niranjan Berah, now 45, sexually assaulted his minor daughter for seven months. The matter came to light only after the girl’s mother noticed bodily changes in the 14-year-old.  According to police the couple were daily wage labourers. They lived with their children in small room in Jalpally under the limits of Pahadishareef police station. The couple would get tired after the day’s work and consumed liquor for a good sleep in the night. After Niranjan’s wife fell asleep, he sexually assaulted their 14-year old daughter, while her younger sister and brother slept beside their mother.

It was only after her mother encouraged her, after noticing changes in her, that the child confessed to being raped. The minor also gave birth to the female child she was carrying. While Niranjan was booked under POCSO, a DNA test was conducted which proved Niranjan was the biological father of the child.

