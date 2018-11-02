Hyderabad's three Metro stations get platinum certification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as three elevated stations of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project - Paradise, Rasoolpura and Prakash Nagar -- were awarded IGBC Platinum Certification on Thursday.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has launched IGBC Green Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) rating to encourage green concepts in the design, construction and operation of all new Rail based MRTS projects.

Under this, all these stations got 75 points each. These ratings are based on six environmental categories as defined by IGBC Green Mass Rapid Transit System Rating which include - Site Selection and Planning, Water Efficiency, Energy Efficiency, Material Conservation, Indoor Environment & Comfort and Innovation in Design and Construction.

HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) Managing Director, KVB Reddy, received the plaque on behalf of his staff, for the stations.